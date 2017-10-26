Get Your Exclusive Flocked ‘Lion King’ Funko Pop Figures

Funko fans with a special place in their heart for Disney and their animated classic The Lion King have two new and exclusive Pop figures to add to their collection: The Lion King Rafiki with Baby Simba Flocked Pop! Vinyl Figure #301 and The Lion King Simba Leaf Mane Flocked Pop! Vinyl Figure #302.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

(Photo: Entertainment Earth)

For the uninitiated, flocked Funko figures feature a fuzzy texture as opposed to the smooth texture of a standard Pop. For these figures, Funko limited the flocking to appropriate areas. So, the parts that wouldn't be fuzzy in real life (such as Simba's leaf mane and Rafiki's face, hands, and feet) are smooth. You can pre-order The Lion King Simba Leaf Mane Flocked Pop! vinyl figure here and The Lion King Rafiki with Baby Simba Flocked Pop! vinyl figure here while supplies last. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

If you're looking for more of the latest and greatest Funko Pop figures to add to your collection, here's a list of the hottest new releases:

