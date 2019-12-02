Frozen 2 Debunks Many Popular Fan Theories

Quite a few Disney movie fans like to believe that most or all of the animated classics from the beloved studio actually take place in the same universe, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning they all exist in a single continuity. Many of the theories that support this notion come from or connect to the movie Frozen, which became Disney Animation’s biggest release when it hit theaters in 2013. Fans believed that movies like Tangled, Tarzan, and The Little Mermaid all had ties to Frozen, notions that only gained steam over the years. However, following the release of Frozen 2 last weekend, the majority of these theories have now been confirmed to be false.

WARNING: This story contains spoilers for Frozen 2! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nearly all of the theories surrounding Frozen connect to the shipwreck that left Anna and Elsa without parents. Their mom and dad had sailed to the south only for their boat to be overtaken by a storm. As we learned in Frozen 2, however, that wasn’t actually the case. As it turns out, Anna and Elsa’s parents had actually sailed to the north to find answers about Elsa’s powers. In the new movie, Anna and Elsa discover the ship that their parents died in, and that singular discovery changes everything about the Frozen fan theories.

Arguably the most popular theory suggested that the parents didn’t actually die in the shipwreck, but were washed ashore on some remote jungle island and ended up giving birth to a baby boy, Tarzan. It’s certainly a fun theory, and it could have been the biggest connective piece of the Disney Animated Universe to date, but the confirmation of fate of the king and queen of Arendelle completely negates it.

Since Elsa and Anna found the boat their parents died on, Frozen 2 confirms that their vessel was never at the bottom of the ocean, which debunks another popular theory. Less intricate than the Tarzan theory, this one suggested that the ship Ariel and Flounder explore early in The Little Mermaid is the one that belonged to Elsa and Anna’s parents.

The only theory that still holds up is that Frozen and Tangled exist in the same universe. Flynn and Rapunzel do appear in Frozen very briefly, but one fan theory stated that the king and queen were heading to the wedding of the Tangled characters when the accident occurred. Of course, as we know now, that wasn’t the case.

Are you disappointed that the major Frozen theories have been debunked? Are any left in tact? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!