Frozen 2’s Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Frozen 2 is finally hitting theaters tonight, which means the cast of the highly-anticipated Disney sequel has been hard at work promoting their new movie. The film will see the return of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as beloved sisters Anna and Elsa, and the two women had their own special moment yesterday when they both received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to Good Morning America, Bell had an especially funny speech...

"I'm so grateful to be accepting this award on these hallowed streets where 'Pretty Woman' sold her body for money. It's really a dream," Bell said before mentioning that her husband, Dax Shepard, "always jokes I was born with a horseshoe up my a**" because she is "suspiciously lucky."

In addition to cracking jokes, Bell also spoke about Menzel and what it's like to hear her sing.

"When I heard Idina sing for the first time, I felt a newness that I'd never felt before. Like a baby who had just experienced rain for the first time," she said. "Did you know that's what it feels like when people hear you sing for the first time? It's the truth," she added to Menzel.

Menzel also posted about the actors' big day to Instagram:

"She's a star 💫 Star # 2,682 to be precise. #overthemoon #grateful #hollywoodwalkoffame," Menzel wrote.

In addition to Bell and Menzel, Frozen 2 will also see the return of Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf. The movie is being co-directed by the first film's Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough."

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.