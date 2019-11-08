Frozen 2 Stars Shared Spoilers With Their Kids

All of the trailers, teasers, and TV spots for Disney’s Frozen 2 have been shrouded in secrecy, keeping nearly all of the film’s important plot points a total mystery to fans. Up until Thursday night’s premiere, only the cast, crew, and people at Disney knew what happens in Frozen 2. Well, them and the children of the film’s stars, a few of which got the scoop from their parents quite a while ago.

Frozen 2 stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday following the premiere. When the subject of the film’s heavily-guarded secrets came up, Bell spoke up and admitted that she shared the spoilers with her kids a lot earlier than she was supposed to.

“I told my kids all of it,” Bell said. “You just so badly want your kids to think you’re cool and I say to them all the time. I’m like, ‘You don’t get it. I’m literally a cool mom. You don’t understand how cool I am.’ They want nothing to do with it.”

“So when we first read the script two-and-a-half years ago, three years ago, I came home and I was like, ‘OK, here’s how it goes down.’ And I told them everything and I told them, ‘Just keep it a secret.’ Then it occurred to me, kids are bad secret keepers and I breached my contract.”

“I wanted an ego boost,” she added. “I wanted them to be like, ‘Wow! That happens.’”

As it turns out, Bell wasn’t the only one that spilled the beans to their kids. Gad, who plays Olaf in the Frozen films, also shared the sequel’s spoilers with his children.

“I showed it to them and then I started freaking out because I, too, was like, ‘I think I signed some Disney agreement that would prevent me from letting them speak about the spoilers,’” he said. “Afterwards, I would put them to bed at night and be like, ‘Remember, we don’t talk about it.’ And they’re like, ‘We know.’ And I’m like, ‘Cause, you know, Daddy wants you guys to keep having dinner.’”

Seeing as how none of the spoilers have leaked online, both Bell and Gad’s kids must be pretty great at keeping secrets.

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22nd.