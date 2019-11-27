Frozen: Here Is What Emilia Clarke Could Look Like as a Live-Action Elsa

Last weekend brought the release of Frozen 2, the latest entry into the pantheon of Disney Princess movies. The sequel followed the latest adventures of Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell), as they tried to find the answers tied to their family’s mysterious past. The film ended up establishing a new status quo for both of Arendelle’s princesses, and has definitely reignited a whole love for the franchise. A new piece of fanart from @carlosgzz03 provides a pretty interesting tribute to Elsa, while also imagining what she could look like in live-action. The fanart places Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Emilia Clarke in the role of Elsa, with some pretty breathtaking results.

Granted, the world of Frozen was loosely adapted into live-action before, with Georgina Haig playing the character on ABC’s Once Upon a Time. Even in the ever-evolving world of live-action Disney remakes, there’s no indication that the Frozen franchise will be among them. As it stands now, it doesn’t sound like the cast and crew of the animated film are planning a third installment, although they haven’t completely ruled it out.

“I think when we look at these two movies together, what I love about the is you’ve done an amazing job at weaving them,” producer Peter Del Vecho recently said. “[They’re] one full story. So, now it feels like a complete journey.”

“It feels complete to me, but I don’t know,” co-director Jennifer Lee admitted. “Chris [Buck, co-director] says ask him in a year.”

Frozen 2 evolved both Elsa and Anna’s storylines in some interesting and dynamic ways, which fans are still experiencing on the big screen.

“We realized on this trip is that Anna is your perfect fairytale character: she’s an ordinary hero, not magical; she’s optimistic,” Lee explained to reporters earlier this year. “Whereas Elsa is the perfect mythic character: mythic characters are magical; they carry the weight of the world on their shoulders. In fact, the mythic characters often meet a tragic fate, and we realized we had two stories going together: mythic story and a fairytale story. In the mythic aspect of it, the fear of that tragic fate is something that Anna’s been worrying about, and thus protecting her sister from.”

“In ‘Frozen 1,’ Elsa would have had a tragic fate, and so would the world have,” said Lee. “Imagine if Hans had killed her and the storm raged on. That would have been the mythic version. But the fairytale of Anna came in and saved the day. And the power of the two of those tug-of-warring together was the biggest discovery. And that really came from the research about the difference between a myth and a fairytale.”

Frozen 2 is in theaters now.