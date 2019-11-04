Disney Reveals Frozen 2 Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

There still are a few blockbusters to hit the big screen before the year draws to a close, including Disney’s Frozen 2. The highly-anticipated animated sequel has already broken records and had pretty high box office projections, and it sounds like fans won’t have to wait long to purchase tickets for the film. A new teaser video was shared on the film’s Twitter account, which officially confirmed that tickets go on sale sometime on the morning of Monday, November 4th.

The time has come. Set your alarm for #Frozen2 tickets when they go on sale tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/duhuaHYRoV — Disney’s Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) November 3, 2019

Frozen 2 will take Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), and their friends on a whole new journey, as they venture into an ancient land to find the origin of Elsa’s powers.

“You know I can’t tell you anything, Disney is so tight-lipped about it. What can I say? I have seen parts of it, because when we record we see things, I haven’t seen the whole thing, but I’ve obviously read the script. It is not ‘Episode II’ of Frozen,” Bell told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. “It is a story that we waited a long time so that it would reveal itself to the creators. What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?’”

“It’ll still be appropriate for kids and kids will still love it, but these girls have grown up as well a little bit,” Bell continued. “I think the original fans of Frozen, who were little girls and now might not think it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised.”

“I think I can say the number one thing we all held hands on, because we all signed back up again on that one is to not think of the Zeitgeist part of Frozen, because that’s not how we made it in the first place,” the film’s writer, Jennifer Lee, previously told ComicBook.com. “In fact, a lot of people didn’t know if the world was interested in the story we had to tell, because it was a musical with two female leads. And we spent it from building character out, and from every inch of what they’re struggling with. How can we push them? What are we feeling about them? And we’re doing the same thing. I’m really excited about where it’s going. I can’t wait to share it. But we don’t start production until the summer. It’s still got its journey. It’s still going.”

Frozen 2 lands in theaters on November 22nd.