Frozen 4 Announced by Disney

Fans of the Frozen franchise got some good news this morning with Disney's announcement that Frozen 4 is officially in the works. Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement Thursday morning during an appearance on Good Morning America. Of course, that means Frozen 4 is already being developed before Frozen 3 can even make it into theaters. Some more good news is Jennifer Lee, the creator behind the first two Frozen movies, will be a part of Frozen 4 as well.

"Well, I'll give you a little surprise there Michael. Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too," Bob Iger said following the opening ceremony for Disneyland's brand new "World of Frozen" in Hong Kong. "But, I don't have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

"For years at our Disney Parks, we've been creating these large immersive worlds. Essentially, they are the physical embodiment of some of the greatest stories that we've told…And of course, Frozen being one of our most valuable franchises, as you mentioned, a very successful film, I think it's just right for building the place that Frozen takes place in. It's just a fantastic land that enables people to get immersed in the story of Frozen and interact with all the great characters from the films," Iger said.

"I think the best thing is you visit and you actually can meet Olaf and Anna and Elsa and all the gang from Frozen. Of course, there's great attractions, but there's also great restaurants. I think the thing that's great about it is you actually feel like you're in the place that the movie took place in. And it just gives you this powerful sense of story that I think people have grown to love over the last decade."