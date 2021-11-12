High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Perform Disney’s Frozen in Season 3





High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is channeling Frozen in Season 3. A new teaser for the upcoming slate of episodes premiered during Disney+ Day. Fans were surprised to see that the popular animated feature would be providing some inspiration for one of the streaming platform’s biggest hits. It’s no secret that young viewers have really enjoyed the entire run of this show. There’s already been multiple specials and a Disney Sing-a-long version of the episodes. So, imagine the kind of response to a modern classic becoming the focus of an entire season. Frozen mania has not let up. (Olaf has a new show on Disney+ in the spotlight today, in fact!) This could end up being the biggest season of High School Musical. Check out the teaser down below for the hints at the Frozen theme. (Are we going to talk about how Love Is An Open Door is really a villain song? Probably!)

Showrunner Tim Federle and the cast have something very fun planned for this batch of episodes, including a new locale as this season will be filmed in Los Angeles. “We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” Federle said near the announcement.

“I want the audience experience to be escaping into this holiday merriment, as opposed to thinking too hard about how did they shoot this during this unprecedented time,” the showrunner previously explained to Entertainment Weekly. “We had four different crews in four different cities. Sofia Wylie, she was up at 4 in the morning and she was shooting in the Arizona desert during a heatwave, and I was directing it over a speakerphone attached to a microphone on set. My Snapple fun fact is that we shot the L.A. portion at the Bachelor house literally in Malibu because we were right down to the wire trying to figure out locations and a lot of locations weren’t available [at the height of the shutdown]. It just makes me laugh because it is all part of the ABC family.”

How hype are you for this Frozen and High School Musical mash-up? Let us know down in the comments!