Frozen Actor Apologizes After His Kids Become Obsessed With Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno: “I Understand Now”

For the first time in 26 years, a Disney song has topped the charts. Encanto hit Disney+ in December, and the animated movie has become a huge hit. Not only did the new film win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but its song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” is the first song since Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World” to reach number one on the Billboard charts. Last month, the song surpassed Frozen‘s “Let It Go,” and one star from the 2013 movie has some apologies to make. Josh Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf the snowman, paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted his kids’ obsession with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has finally made him understand why parents grew to hate “Let It Go.”

“It’s a big problem,” Gad admitted. “So I didn’t get what you all meant by, ‘It’s enough with ‘Let It Go’.’ I understand now. ‘Cause I’ve got two girls and every day in the house it’s this…” Gad explained before breaking out into “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” He added of the hit Frozen song, “I’m ashamed, I’m sorry we did that.” He compared the “phenomenon” to being addicted to cigarettes and even said he tried to get his daughters to become sick of the song by playing it even more, but the plan backfired. “It only seems to make them stronger like the Sith,” he joked.

The Encanto music was written by Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently admitted that he didn’t expect “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to be such a big hit.

“I’m surprised it’s ‘Bruno,’” Miranda admitted of the song’s success. “I feel like this is my ‘Send in the Clowns,’ which was the late Stephen Sondheim’s biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I’ll take it!”

Encanto follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family in which each member “has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel.” Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In the Heights) voices Mirabel, joined by María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Others in the voice cast include Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camil, and Antonio, respectively. John Leguizamo is also in the film as the infamous Uncle Bruno.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.