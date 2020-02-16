Disney Parks Reveals First Look at Frozen Themed Land

Disney Parks are always adding new attractions and sections to various locations around the world. Now, Frozen fans can get excited because there will be a land-based on the movie in Disneyland Paris. The area is poised to open in 2023, Anna and Elsa will be on hand in the new area along with Olaf and their pals. The new blueprints suggest a giant space complete with a 7.5-acre lake. Arendelle’s fjord will play host to some special water-based shows. The great news is that you won’t have to stand and watch them as there will be seats providing a full 360-degree view of each performance. The Ice Palace is right there at the heart of this section of the park, nestled between the snowy mountains.

The proposed meet-and-greet area will provide visitors a chance to get that elusive photo op with their favorite characters. Fans in Paris can now actually ride the Frozen Ever After boat ride without having to buy a ticket to Florida. The attraction was originally exclusive to Walt Disney World at Epcot, but now it will call the sister location home as well. Along with the physical attractions, there will also be a Frozen-themed restaurant there too. But there has been no word on exactly what will be on the menu. One would have to think that some of the favorites from the Disneyland Paris Frozen Celebration would make their way over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The park released a statement in a press release. “In the coming years, guests will have even more Frozen experiences with a new themed area dedicated to the story, which is part of the multi-year expansion of the Walt Disney Studios Park,” the press release said. “As part of the fully immersive land, guests will see in the distance the snow-capped mountain of Arendelle opposite a magnificent lake, with an attraction that will take them to the center of the Kingdom. The area will also include character encounters, a new restaurant and a shop, which will secure a permanent presence of this beloved franchise at Disneyland Paris.”

For now, visitors to the Paris park can delight in the Frozen Celebration which is still going on. Frozen: A Musical Invitation is a show where fans are encouraged to play and interact with their favorite characters through several stages. The first stage has singing and dancing with Anna, Kristoff, and Sven. Next up is the Ice Palace for a rousing rendition of “Let it Go” with Elsa. All of this can be capped off with a warm moment with Olaf. From the sounds of all the excitement, 2023 can’t get here quickly enough.