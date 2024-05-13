Fubar Season 2 Casts Carrie-Anne Moss in Arnold Schwarzenegger's Netflix Series

It looks like Moss will play an ex-girlfriend of Schwarzenegger's character.

The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss has been cast in Fubar's second season, and will team with action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Netflix action-comedy series. Her official character description says that Moss will star as a former East German spy who has a passionate history with Luke Brenner, Schwarzenegger's CIA operative. The series centers on Brunner, a veteran CIA operative who was on the verge of retirement before being drawn out for one last mission: th save his daughter.

According to Variety, who first reported the Moss casting, the official description for season two said it would pit Luke against "an old flame from Luke's past who threatens to destroy the world... if she doesn't destroy his life first," so that seems like it's Moss's character.



Moss will join the returning cast of Fubar, which includes Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio and Barbara Eve Harris.

Here's the official synopsis for Fubar:

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break) serves as showrunner and executive producer with Arnold Schwarzenegger as star and Executive Producer. FUBAR is also Executive Produced by Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost with Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

Around the time of the Fubar release last year, Schwarzenegger was tapped as the company's "Chief Action Officer," leading him to create a number of ads to promote Netflix's action catalogue. The streamer has an aggressive slate of action content coming -- both originals, and licensed content like the S.W.A.T. TV show -- coming in the next few months, with Arnold attached to the slate in a big, visible way.

There is no release date for the second season of Fubar yet. You can stream the first season now on Netflix.