Funko Drops The Wizard of Oz Movie Poster Pop

Funko has launched a new figure in their Movie Poster Pop series, and the inspiration this time around is none other than The 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. The Wizard of Oz was released to critical acclaim and modest commercial success, but in the years since it is regarded by most as one of the most iconic films ever made. As far as we can tell, the film isn't celebrating a major milestone, and Judy Garland turned 100 last year, so this Movie Poster Funko Pop is releasing just because.

The Wizard of Oz Movie Poster Funko Pop features Dorothy and Toto figures set against the poster art for the film. It's a Diamond Collection release, which likely means that those ruby slippers will truly sparkle. Plus, the whole thing is wrapped up in a protective case. Definitely a must have if you've been collecting the Movie Poster series. You can grab it here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now for $59.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout though the month of January). While you're at it, make sure to check out the huge collection of Disney100 Funko Pops that launched today. It also includes several Movie Poster Pops.

We say that The Wizard of Oz isn't celebrating a milestone at the moment, but two new re-imaginings of the original film and the L. Frank Baum book upon which it is are in the works from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Watchmen's Nicole Kassell. Barris' version of the classic story is said to be entirely separate from the New Line retelling from Kassell. That project was announced in 2021 with Kassell reportedly being chosen after an "extensive" search for a director and the studio ultimately being impressed with her work overseeing Watchmen where she served as an executive producer and director of three episodes.

"I am incredibly honored to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved classic to the screen," Kassell said at the time. "While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale. The opportunity to examine the original themes — the quest for courage, love, wisdom, and home — feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road."