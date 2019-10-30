Funko’s New John Wick Pop Figure Has a Dog Buddy

Funko has released a new Pop figure in their John Wick lineup and it’s basically the same figure as the version they released for John Wick: Chapter 2. However, there are two notable differences – his suit is black and he comes with a little dog buddy!

Pre-orders for the John Wick with dog buddy Pop figure are live right here with shipping slated for January. If you don’t own a John Wick Pop figure, this is the one to get. If you already own the grey suit John Wick Pop and want to get this one just for the dog, we completely understand – though it would have been nice if this version was based on the original figure’s bloody variant. The original version has long since sold out, but it can still be acquired (variant included) here on eBay.

On a related note, the Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set with the exclusive Funko Pop is shipping now, and, at the time of writing, it’s available to order here Walmart, here on Amazon, and here at Best Buy for $79.96 (20% off). Note the box set is a limited edition with a 50,000 unit run, so grab it while you can. The Batman: The Complete Animated Series box set got a similar run last year and sold out during the holiday rush. Odds are a similar fate awaits this set, so grab it while you can.

The Batman Beyond set throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

