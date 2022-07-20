Funny Pages Trailer Released





Funny Pages just got a trailer posted up online. A24 is riding some serious momentum from Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. They're hoping the comic book drama can keep the positive vibes going. In this film, Daniel Zolghadri stars as a aspiring comic artist that decides to drop out of school to chase his dream. Over the course of the project, the young man discovers just how hard that life can be. Working in a comic shop and doing odd jobs to make ends meet probably isn't how he imagined this all going. Academy Award winner Kevin Kline plays his father while Phoebe Cates from Fast Times at Ridgemont High is the woman of the house. A chance encounter with a former Image Comics artist inspires him to go even harder in his pursuit for a profession career in the industry. Of course, hijinks ensue. Check out the trailer for yourself right here down below.

The filmmaker behind the A24 picture actually spoke to ComicsBeat about why he chose to pursue this particular project. It's obvious that there's some latent affection for the medium. However, also interesting is the fact that Kline actually aspired to the same dream as his protagonist when he was younger.

"I wanted to make a movie about a cartoonist, and the hermetic seal of a local comics shop. I wanted to be a cartoonist when I was younger so it was just fabric I was familiar with," the director admitted. "I realized very quickly that having a few characters that were cartoonists was a fun thing to zero in on in terms of character detail. And I'd get to cast cartoonists of different styles for the characters to match their ideals. One very hopeful and un-self-aware character draws a crude Barks-inspired funny animal minicomic."

"It's about a young cartoonist who also works in a comics shop," he added. "Another main character he meets is a bitter Image Comics color separator fallen to the wayside."

Funny Pages is produced by the Sadie Brothers. The movie stars Matthew Maher (Captain Marvel), Miles Josh Pais (Joker), Marcia DeBonis (Heels), Emanuel (Calidris), Maria Dizzia (Martha Marcy May Marlene), and Ron Rifkin (Alias).

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters and on-demand August 26.

