Everything Everywhere All At Once just broke a record for A24. According to the latest box office returns, The Daniels' big multiverse romp is now the highest-grossing domestic box office movie for the studio. $50 million for a movie this size is nothing short of astronomical. Uncut Gems was the previous leader in the clubhouse with Midsommar trailing right behind. But, Everything Everywhere All At Once sits atop the mountaintop now. Since it opened in theaters, audiences have not stopped lauding Michelle Yeoh's performance in this one. It's been the most memorable movie of the year so far. (A lot of social media has taken to comparing the A24 smash to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness favorably.)

With the multiverse as a concept seeping into pop culture with warp speed, it's interesting to see so many theater-goers opt for this non-franchise installment. (Gear up movie fans because DC Comics has it's own version of the concept on the way next year with The Flash.) However, it would be hard to imagine a film handling this idea with as much care as The Daniels managed to pack into their strange little project.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Ke Huy Quan about his role in the hit for the studio. A lot of people were surprised to hear that he had made his grand return after so many years away from big Hollywood spectacle.

"Well, one, for Asian audiences, I think my return is a testament to how important, not just for Asians, but all groups of people, it is to be represented in entertainment," he began. "Until you see it, you still can't believe that it can also be you up there on the screen. I hope with my return, all those people out there that share in the same dream, whether they are old or young, that lay dormant, I hope our movie does to these dreamers what Crazy Rich Asians did for me."

"You mentioned empathy, and empathy is really important because it creates a pathway for understanding and acceptance. I think one of the beautiful messages in our film is to accept each other for who they are," the actor explained. "We are all entitled to be uniquely ourselves and to feel simply enough. If people watch our movie and if there's one message that they can take away from it, it's that: please be understanding and be accepting of each other. At this time, more than anything else, that's what we really need."

