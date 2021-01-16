Gal Gadot's Spy-Thriller Heart of Stone Moves to Netflix

✖

Netflix is always adding new projects to its slate, and the latest will star Wonder Woman 1984's Gal Gadot. Netflix came out on top of a competitive auction for worldwide rights on Gadot's new espionage thriller Heart of Stone, which is being developed by Skydance Media and directed by Tom Harper (The Aeronauts). The film has a similar global scale of franchises like Mission: Impossible and James Bond, and there seem to be hopes of a franchise if the film clicks with viewers (via Deadline). Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures) wrote the script, so there's quite a bit of firepower on this project already.

This follows another Skydance Media property heading to Amazon, and will actually be the second Gadot Netflix partnership, as they are already working on the original film Red Notice. Gadot will star in the film alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and the Rawson Marshall Thurber directed film will be a heist thriller on a global scale. There are franchise hopes for that film as well, and the budget will be in the $130 million dollar range.

As for Heart of Stone, we aren't sure of the budget or release date yet, though it was reported that Gadot signed an eight-figure deal for the project, as both Skydance Media and Netflix hope to kick off their own spy thriller franchise with Gadot front and center.

Heart of Stone is produced by Skydance media's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger alongside Gadot and Pilot Wave producing partner Jason Varsano, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

Other Skydance Media projects include Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, the G.I. Joe spinoff/relaunch Snake Eyes, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, (the former of which is shooting now), and Michael B. Jordan's Without Remorse.

As for Gadot, fans can currently watch her newest film Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max as well as in theaters, and she's got several projects already in various stages of production. Gadot will be seen in 2023's Irena Sendler, as well as the upcoming Cleopatra. She'll also be seen in Death on the Nile next year, as well as reprising the role of Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's Justice League project and of course Wonder Woman 3.

