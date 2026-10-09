Game of Thrones Creator’s 2025 Action Fantasy Flop With a 24% RT Score Is Finally a Global Streaming Success

When you have created something as big and popular as A Song of Ice and Fire, the overarching fantasy saga that had become mostly just known as Game of Thrones thanks to HBO’s epic series, it is hard not to have your other work compared to it. George R. R. Martin has been a prisoner to his own success in many ways since the 2011 debut of the TV series based on his incomplete tale of the Seven Kingdoms, with fans constantly pushing for his next book installment or complaining over the changes the TV series made to the source material. In 2025, one of Martin’s other works looked like it could give people something different to talk about, which it unfortunately did by being a box office bomb and critical failure despite enlisting a capable cast including Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista. Now, a year later, In the Lost Lands has somehow been resurrected on HBO Max and fought its way into the streaming platform’s Top 3.

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Based on Martin’s short story, which was originally released in 1982 as part of the Amazons II anthology, In the Lost Lands is a change from Game of Thrones‘ power struggles and high-fantasy politics. The story centers on the dangerous quest of a sorceress and tracker who make their way through a wasteland of supernatural terrors to try and find an artefact that will grant the power of the werewolf to a Queen desperate for its powers. Although the story sounds like a simple enough quest adventure with plenty of action and fantasy horror thrown in for good measure, the plot become a little more complicated than it sounds, which became one of the reasons for its failure to connect with many critics and audiences. As one review put it, “it begins well but the plot unravels into incomprehensible rubbish.” With a 24% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, there are many reviewers who clearly agreed with the sentiment.

In the Lost Lands Has Finally Found Success

Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

In the Lost Lands did have some positive notes. Dave Bautista has transformed himself from just another wrestler-turned-actor into a hugely accomplished movie star. Even when the movies don’t quite live up to expectations, it is very rare that he is the cause of any disappointment. That was the case here, as both he and Jovovich were praised by some for doing what they could with an “eyesore of a movie,” although they did both earn themselves Razzie Award nominations on the back of it. The movie was hounded by a production that, according to one review, made it less of a blockbuster and more “like a 1996 CD-Rom game.” The reactions from critics certainly did not encourage many to turn out to theaters when the film was released in May 2025, leading to it barely scraping into the Top 10 with its opening weekend haul of a pitiful $1 million. Ending its run on a total gross of around $6.5 million against a $55 million production budget turned it into one of the biggest bombs of the year.

Despite its many flaws and inability to turn an atmospheric Martin yarn into an engaging blockbuster, it seems that a year on from its original release In the Lost Lands is managing to find an audience it couldn’t on its debut. Sitting just behind DCU movie Supergirl and Halle Berry’s 2024 horror thriller Never Let Go, the film is still struggling to please, but has found itself a clear cult status among those who feel it deserved more than its disastrous theatrical run. For director Paul W. S. Anderson, this is not a new scenario. From his 90s Mortal Kombat movies, through Event Horizon, and his original team-up with Jovovich on Resident Evil, there are very few Anderson-directed movies that have not gone through the pain of being critically panned, usually accompanied by a box office failure, only to achieve cult status in the years that follow. In the Lost Lands‘ new streaming success is proving that Anderson has not lost his touch for making movies that just need a little time to discover their audience.