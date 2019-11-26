Disney Princesses Get a Game of Thrones Makeover in This Fantastic Cosplay

The world of Game of Thrones has inspired fans since the ’90s, but the franchise impact definitely began to be felt once HBO’s television adaptation began airing. The fantasy series has led to some pretty creative entries in our popular culture, including a pretty wide array of cosplays. A viral series of cosplays – which mashes up Thrones‘ core concepts with another beloved franchise – is no exception. The costumes, which were photographed by @paoimages, reimagine iconic Disney Princesses within the world of Game of Thrones. The mash-ups include Sleeping Beauty/Daenerys Targaryen (@hendoart), Ariel/Sansa Star (@xkirakelly), Jasmine/Khal Drogo (@cutiepiesensei) and the brilliantly-named “Jon Snow White” (@stephaniemmack).

It’s hard to deny that these cosplays are pretty inspired, both in regard to the aesthetic choices and in the mental image of these characters in the Thrones world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, the Thrones world is set to expand even further, both in the long-awaited novel The Winds of Winter and in the upcoming television spinoff House of the Dragon. This prequel series is expected to be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tell the story of the rise of House Targaryen.

“I expect to be involved in [the production of House of the Dragon] to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game Of Thrones,” series creator George R.R. Martin writes. “But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds Of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an [episode] of House.”

“The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories,” Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming, said in a statement when House of the Dragon was first officially confirmed. “We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

What do you think of these Game of Thrones/Disney princess mashup cosplays? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!