Rogue One Director's The Creator Gets Teaser Trailer

After delivering massive blockbusters with beloved properties in Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, director Gareth Edwards is finally returning to feature filmmaking with the upcoming The Creator, which has just earned its first teaser trailer. As proven first with his 2010 movie Monsters, Edwards has always had a knack for delivering immensely human stories that take place in ambitious worlds, a trend he looks to be continuing with The Creator. The project also serves somewhat as a reunion for the filmmaker and Disney, having previously worked with Lucasfilm for Rogue One and now with The Creator being released by 20th Century Studios. You can check out the teaser trailer for The Creator below before it hits theaters on September 29th.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

Reports of the project go back to early 2020, so while it's been an extended wait for fans to see Edwards' return to sci-fi, it's clear that the lengthy wait wasn't entirely up to his control, given the number of projects that were significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The first footage of The Creator screened last month at CinemaCon and earned lots of excitement from audiences, so it already sounds like the wait has been worth it.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments!