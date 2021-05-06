Tenet Star John David Washington Joins Rogue One Director's New Film

✖

John David Washington, who has recently become a household name thanks to films like Tenet and BlackKklansman, has now found his newest project. On Wednesday, it was announced that Washington has been cast in True Love, an upcoming sci-fi film written and directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Details surrounding the project — as well as Washington's role — are currently unknown, outside of the fact that it's being described as a "near future sci-fi story."

Kiri Hart will serve as a producer on the project along with Edwards, with New Regency producing and financing the film.

Washington's other recent projects include the Netflix drama Malcolm and Marie, which was secretly filmed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, which also starred Zendaya, gave audiences an entirely new side of Washington's onscreen performance.

"[Director] Sam [Levinson] just started reading me the dialogue between Malcolm and Marie," Washington explained during an interview earlier this year. "They were beautiful words, but at the same time it was very disturbing hearing the confrontations Sam was describing. I started getting anxious and nervous because I didn't hear any stage direction — it was all dialogue. Even with just those 10 pages, I knew I had to be part of it. It was something I desperately needed artistically."

"Everything had come to a halt and I was so desperate to work. When this came about, I felt like it was a godsend," Washington added. "It felt a bit like this might be the last thing I would do."

“I think Sam Levinson, the writer/director, he’s an incredible writer. So, all I had to do was follow the yellow brick road. That led me to the promised land, it dictated my movement, my cadence, and my tone,” Washington said in a previous interview. “So, it’s difficult. But, I really wanted to say these words. Think about the frustrations of people who look like us, in our industry as artists, that don’t want to get boxed in. Thinking about a lot of hip-hop artists. Our producer, Kid Cudi, he led a huge new genre when he was coming out. But people weren’t ready for it. I’m thinking about all these different people, all these different artists. That’s a universal pride thing. That’s a universal thing we all want to get out of ‘it.’”

Washington is also expected to star in David O. Russell's currently-untitled new film, which boasts an ensemble cast that includes Margot Robbie, Anya-Taylor Joy, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, and Rami Malek.

h/t: Deadline