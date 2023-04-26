The Creator: Rogue One Director Gareth Edwards' New Movie Screens First Footage

The Walt Disney Company's CinemaCon presentation featured not only teases for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but the new film from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards. Previously announced back in 2020, the film's working title was True Love, 20th Century Pictures confirmed that the movie will arrive this year and is titled The Creator. 20th Century also revealed the first footage from the movie, which stars Tenet's John David Washington, and ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis was on hand to recap what was revealed to the attendees today.

In the film The Creator, the setting is a faraway, post-apocalyptic future, one where the world has been ravaged by a war between artificial intelligence and humans. As BD puts it, "The scale looks massive, the visuals look stunning and raw, and it seems to be building out a massive world with rich characters in the driver's seat." Washington's character must "navigate the distant future while seemingly at war with himself and his own actions throughout his life," and also while raising a robotic child. Another major conflict in the film is that Washington's robot child "assumes they can't go to heaven because they're not human" while on the other side of that Washington assumes he can't go because he's not good.

Other previously reported cast members for The Creator include Gemma Chan (Eternals), Allison Janney (Juno, I, Tonya), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Ken Watanabe (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Sturgill Simpson (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Marc Menchaca (Ozark). The footage from the film also teased a romance between Washington's character and Gemma Chan's character. The Creator will be released in theaters on September 29.

Edwards made a splash as a filmmaker with his directorial debut, 2010's Monsters, where he wore many hats including writer, director, cinematographer, and visual effects. The indie hit secured Edwards' position for his next gig, the 2014 reboot of Godzilla from Legendary. After that film he would go on to be just the second director to take on Star Wars under Disney's ownership of Lucasfilm, delivering the fan-favorite, billion dollar grossing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That was back in 2016, with The Creator marking his first movie as a director since then.