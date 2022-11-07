Chris Pratt's Garfield Movie Adds Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live Stars to Cast

After lending his voice to Mario on the big screen next year, Chris Pratt will be moving on to another iconic character in 2024. There's a new Garfield movie on the way and Pratt is set to voice the lasagna-loving feline. He'll be joined by an absolute all-star cast, which now includes a couple of TV's most popular comedic stars, hailing from Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live.

According to Deadline, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang have joined the cast of Alcon Entertainment and Sony's animated Garfield movie. Goldstein stars in Ted Lasso as Roy Kent, in addition to his roles as a writer and producer on the show. Yang has been the breakout star of Saturday Night Live over the past couple of years. Both actors have been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for the past two years, with Goldstein taking home both trophies.

At this time, it is still unknown who Goldstein and Yang will be playing in the upcoming Garfield movie.

Who Stars in the New Garfield?

Chris Pratt will voice the titular cat in the movie, and he's surrounded by big names in the supporting cast. Garfield also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, and Ving Rhames.

The film will be something of a reunion for both Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live, thanks to the newest cast additions. Goldstein has starred alongside Waddingham throughout both seasons of Ted Lasso, each taking home Emmys for their roles on the Apple TV+ series. Yang and Strong have worked together for multiple years on Saturday Night Live.

Garfield is being directed by Mark Dindal, who previously directed The Emperor's New Groove and Chicken Little for Disney. The screenplay is written by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds, and Mark Torgrove.

The film is based on the comic strip from Jim Davis, which first appeared in 1978. There were previously two Garfield feature films starring Bill Murray, released in 2004 and 2006.

Garfield is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.