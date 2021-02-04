Horror Fans Remember the Late George A. Romero on His Birthday
It's difficult to overstate the impact that filmmaker George A. Romero had on the horror world, with fans taking to social media to share their love for the late writer/director on what would have been his 81st birthday. From films like Night of the Living Dead to Creepshow to Martin to The Crazies, the filmmaker left behind a diverse and ambitious legacy, as he had no fear of tackling any concept on film, each of which showcased his artistic talents. Romero may have passed away back in 2017, but his fandom is as lively as ever, as evidenced by the love they're showing him on his birthday.
Arguably the biggest impact the filmmaker had on pop culture was with his breakout 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, which resulted in him directing three sequels. While films focusing on zombies had been around for decades, each narrative offered its own spin on the subject, ranging from voodoo rituals to science experiments gone wrong. Romero's zombie films established the idea that these ghouls were the dead come back to life, they ate flesh, they could be killed by destroying their brains, and they were lumbering, clumsy creatures. Zombie stories in the years since have modified this formula, but most consider the Romero zombies to be the archetypical standard that defines the beasts.
Zombie Swarm
Happy Birthday, George Romero! pic.twitter.com/CmcIKfEYv0— Steve Niles (@SteveNiles) February 4, 2021
Life-Changing
Happy birthday to my hero George A. Romero, who changed my life twice...
1) Seeing NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD as a kid got me interested in horror/film/art
2) Collaborating with him on a novel
L: My teenage VHS production of NIGHT! (I'm on the right)— Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) February 4, 2021
R: The novel! pic.twitter.com/7fhiHoc5q4
Powerful Casting
On George Romero's birthday, here's to icon Duane Jones - the first black man cast in the lead role in a horror movie. A powerful contribution to this genre and actors of color into the industry. You're no horror fan if you don't recognize his face. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ZfkN1yaDEl— José, from Kandor (@zevirtovsf) February 4, 2021
The King
HBD to the Zombie King himself. George A. Romero gave us 50 years of nightmares while perfecting the undead film genre. In the 80s he gave us classics like Creepshow and Day of the Dead. Rest easy George. #georgeromero #zombies #dead #buzznthetower pic.twitter.com/0MQtyLJLFb— Buzzn The Tower (@BuzznTheTower) February 4, 2021
Always Worth Watching
Today is George Romero’s birthday and a good day to watch Dawn of the Dead... again! #georgeromero— Oz (@OzRamirez) February 4, 2021
Instantly Hooked
Happy Birthday George Romero! I remember my father showing me Night of the Living Dead 💀- I was hooked. George was a fantastic storyteller & horror visionary #horror #horrorfans #Zombie #skyflowers #bud (my favorite zombie) 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xHMF9acY4T— kellykelley (@k2kellykelley) February 4, 2021
An Inspiration
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GEORGE ROMERO!! Thank you for all of the wonderful films you gave us - both those you made yourself and those that were inspired by you! Check out this free @theGARFofficial @PittLibraries event today to celebrate! https://t.co/JKBtRXQJJp pic.twitter.com/AU010YAxS5— 📼 Julia Marchese 📼 (@juliacmarchese) February 4, 2021
Unimaginable
Can you imagine the genre without George A. Romero?
No, neither can I.
Happy Birthday, sir. pic.twitter.com/VEJfLstuZx— Adrian Roe (@Firstscreamto) February 4, 2021
Legend
Happy birthday to the legend, the late George Romero. pic.twitter.com/LliOUYySBF— Nick (@NickCusmano) February 4, 2021
Apocalyptic Horror
Happy Birthday to the late George Romero, who helped thread a single idea into an entire fabric of apocalyptic horror 🎉🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ndkzpczmfs— Greg Mucci (@ReelBrew) February 4, 2021