Horror Fans Remember the Late George A. Romero on His Birthday

It's difficult to overstate the impact that filmmaker George A. Romero had on the horror world, with fans taking to social media to share their love for the late writer/director on what would have been his 81st birthday. From films like Night of the Living Dead to Creepshow to Martin to The Crazies, the filmmaker left behind a diverse and ambitious legacy, as he had no fear of tackling any concept on film, each of which showcased his artistic talents. Romero may have passed away back in 2017, but his fandom is as lively as ever, as evidenced by the love they're showing him on his birthday.

Arguably the biggest impact the filmmaker had on pop culture was with his breakout 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, which resulted in him directing three sequels. While films focusing on zombies had been around for decades, each narrative offered its own spin on the subject, ranging from voodoo rituals to science experiments gone wrong. Romero's zombie films established the idea that these ghouls were the dead come back to life, they ate flesh, they could be killed by destroying their brains, and they were lumbering, clumsy creatures. Zombie stories in the years since have modified this formula, but most consider the Romero zombies to be the archetypical standard that defines the beasts.

