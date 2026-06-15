Gerard Butler’s Hit Action Thriller Lands in Prime Video’s Top 10, but Its Sequel Was Cancelled

Over the course of Gerard Butler‘s career so far, he has been featured in a surprising number of action thriller movies. The grizzled Scottish actor rose to prominence with roles in various action-heavy projects, eventually emerging as a full-fledged leading man in movies such as The Phantom of the Opera, Zack Snyder’s 300, and the Has Fallen franchise. As well as starring in many rewatchable action movies, Butler has also appeared in a number of films that fans have largely forgotten. In the age of streaming, it’s even easier for movies to fly under the radar, slipping the notice of many. As with many other actors, this has certainly been the case for one or two of Butler’s movies.

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2023’s Plane was one such movie, as despite favorable reviews and relative box office success, it failed to make much impact upon its initial release. While a sequel was greenlit, the movie was later quietly scrapped, with no new updates on the project since the most recent disappointing update in February 2026. Interestingly, Plane has since found major success on Prime Video, where, according to FlixPatrol, it has comfortably broken into the top 10 of movies in the US.

Everything We Know About the Cancelled Plane Sequel

While not a huge amount of information is known about the planned action movie sequel, the details that have been revealed seem to set up an interesting follow-up. The second film, reportedly to have been titled Ship, would have seen Mike Colter reprise his role from Plane as the star, with Butler thought originally to be attached to make a cameo. Later, Colter explained that Butler had pulled out of the project shortly before filming began, and this seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Ship.

Interestingly, Plane isn’t Gerard Butler’s only action-thriller to find success years after its initial release. Considering the actor’s clear bankability, perhaps Ship‘s cancellation can be directly attributed to his choice not to return, although this seems relatively unlikely. If Butler’s role was only planned to be a cameo, as originally reported, it seems as though there must have been other issues preventing the sequel from going ahead.

Regardless, Mike Colter is an actor who is more than capable of leading his own action movie, especially after the strong performance he put in for Plane as the charismatic former soldier Louis Gaspare. Why exactly plans for Ship stalled isn’t entirely clear, but the project still hasn’t technically been scrapped in any official sense. The new success of Plane on Prime Video might just be enough to rekindle interest in the planned sequel, and could even result in it finally materializing, with or without the return of Gerard Butler.

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