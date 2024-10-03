Getting LOST Trailer Brings the Cast of the Hit Show Back to the Island (Exclusive)

PopMotion Pictures has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at the trailer for Getting LOST, Taylor Morden's forthcoming documentary about the production and legacy of LOST. The project hails from Morden, director of The Last Blockbuster, and his studio, PopMotion Pictures (who also produced Morden's documentary Pick It Up! – Ska in the '90s and the comedy short Cooped Up). Getting LOST will cover the global phenomenon that changed television forever as well as the devoted fan base that celebrates the show to this day. The film will cover the history of the show, the fan base, as well as the legacy of LOST, including the recent revelations of the toxic work environment in the writers room that were reported in Maureen Ryan's book Burn it Down.

The film will be a collection of brand new interviews with the cast, crew and fan community, as well as an enormous amount of archival footage -- including over 100 hours of footage from an unfinished LOST documentary that was abandoned in 2010. The film will feature new interviews with cast and crew of the show, including: Evangeline Lilly, Daniel Dae Kim, Henry Ian Cusick, Emilie De Ravin, Nestor Carbonell, Josh Holloway, Terry O'Quinn, Maggie Grace, Jorge Garcia, Michael Emerson, Malcolm David Kelley, Elizabeth Mitchell, Sonya Walger, Damon Lindelof, Carlton Cuse, Jack Bender, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Michael Giacchino, and Larry Fong.

"After almost three years of work on this project, I couldn't be more excited to get this movie out to the LOST fans all over the world," Morden told ComicBook in a brief statement. "It has truly been a labor of love and I can't wait for people to finally see it. Having our independent documentary play in movie theaters around the world is such a huge deal. The theatrical experience is my favorite part about movies and the fact that people can get together with other LOST fans and go see this in theaters is unbelievably gratifying for me. It's been an incredible journey to get here both as a filmmaker and as a LOST fan. If you had told me when I was in college, watching my favorite tv show, that 20 years later I'd get to make a movie about that show, and JJ Abrams, Evangeline Lilly, Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway and Terry O'Quinn would be in it, I would have called you a crazy person. But... here we are."

Getting LOST is playing in theaters across Canada via cineplex on November 3rd and 6th. Tickets are available here. The film is playing at the Hawaii International Film Festival on Friday, October 11th (and they just released 50 more tickets, which you can get here); and in Barcelona at Serielizados fest on the 16th. Getting LOST is also screening in London on November 2nd (tickets go on sale Monday,) and announcing show soon in New York City, Eugene, OR, and Orange County, CA.

