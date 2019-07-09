Ghostbusters 2020 Adds Two New Stars

Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters 2020 on Monday added fresh faces Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim, Variety reports.

“Celeste and Logan are rare talents and we’re all grateful that they’ll be lending their unique voices to ‘GB20,’” Reitman said in a statement.

O’Connor first appeared alongside Anthony Mackie and Heather Graham in 2017 indie Wetlands before going on to play the teenaged version of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s character in Netflix original Irreplaceable You. This new Ghostbusters marks the first role for Kim.

Details behind the young actors’ roles are being kept under wraps.

Leaked audition tapes and character descriptions that surfaced in January revealed the film centers around four teens, two females and two males, with one role described as a 12-year-old “science kid” who has difficulties connecting emotionally, and another as a 13-year-old boy who is a “conspiracy theorist” deeply into fantasy.

The two detailed roles appear to be filled by Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel, Annabelle Comes Home) and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT), who play brother and sister. Carrie Coon (Gone Girl, Avengers: Infinity War) will play their single mother.

Ahead of its July shooting start, GB20 added Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Avengers: Endgame). Original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are expected to return, but Hudson said during an early July convention appearance he did not yet have a deal in place to appear.

“I know Jason Reitman is going to direct it. He’s an amazing filmmaker,” Hudson told syracuse.com. “I’d love to be a part of it. I don’t have a deal yet, and I hope it works out. But no matter what, I know Jason’s going to make a great movie.”

Its script, penned by Reitman and Gil Kenan (Monster House), has been praised by producer and series co-creator Aykroyd as “beautiful.” Both Aykroyd and Reitman previously confirmed GB20 has ties to the 1984 original.

“Jason came up with this idea, which is just so good, everybody got it right away and understood. It will connect, better than anything, to the first movie,” Aykroyd said of the sequel in June. “That’s about all I can say about it, but the two movies will connect, in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

Ghostbusters 2020 opens July 10, 2020.