Ernie Hudson: Ghostbusters 3 Will “Give the Fans What They’ve Been Looking For”

Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters 3 “will be more in line with the original Ghostbusters” than the 2016 Paul Feig-directed reboot and “give the fans what they’ve been looking for,” says original franchise star Ernie Hudson.

“Unfortunately, we made the two movies and we didn’t get a chance to take it beyond that for whatever reason,” Hudson told Countdown City Geekcast at Celebrity Fan Fest.

“I’m glad that Jason Reitman, Ivan Reitman’s son, is gonna be directing and producing this movie, and writing it. And he was a kid when we were doing the other movies, in fact he’s in the second movie, so I know there’s a love for the movie. He’s an amazing filmmaker and I think he’s gonna take it to a whole other level.”

Referred to as GB20, Reitman’s film is a sequel to father Ivan Reitman’s 1984 blockbuster and its 1989 followup, which teamed Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore with Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz and Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler.

Reitman’s sequel centers on a crop of new characters — including a 12-year-old girl (Mckenna Grace) and her family, a brother (Finn Wolfhard) and mother (Carrie Coon) — who have mysterious ties to the original team.

“So as we move into the future, I’m just really excited that he’s gonna give the fans what they’ve been looking for,” Hudson said.

“I think the last movie with the ladies, it was a good movie and enjoyable, but it wasn’t quite what a lot of the fans wanted. I think this will be more in line with the original Ghostbusters, so I’m excited about it.”

When appearing at Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June, Reitman confirmed Hudson, along with Murray, Aykroyd and co-star Sigourney Weaver, have each read the script he penned with Gil Kenan (Monster House, Poltergeist).

“I hope I’m a part of it. No one will be more excited about it than me,” Hudson said. “But of course we’re talking, and we’ll see what happens.”

Starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd, Sony has dated its next Ghostbusters for July 10, 2020.