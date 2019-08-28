Ghostbusters Returning to Theaters For 35th Anniversary

The 1984 sci-fi comedy classic Ghostbusters is returning to theaters to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Fathom Events will bring the film back into theaters for two nights only on Sunday, October 6th and Thursday, October 10th. The special 35th-anniversary presentation of includes an introduction reuniting key members of the film’s cast, who share the memories of working on the beloved film. The introduction also includes rarely seen alternate takes from some of the film’s most famous scenes. Tickets to the Ghostbusters 35th-anniversary screenings are available at the Fathom Events website and at participating box offices.

Fathom and Sony Pictures put Ghostbusters into 600 movie theaters nationwide at 4 p.m. and 7 on October 6th and October 10. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website.

Ghostbusters was nominated for two Academy Awards, one fo Best Effects, Visual Effects and another for Best Music, Original Song for Ray Parker Jr.’s title theme. The film’s cast includes Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson playing paranormal investigators who start a business that offers to remove restless spirits from haunted buildings and other such services. They realize only later that their efforts may save the world. Ghostbusters is written by Aykroyd and Ramis, produced and directed by Ivan Reitman, and also stars Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, and William Atherton.

Ghostbusters opened on June 8, 1984, topping the box office charts in its opening weekend and remaining in theaters for a total of 30 weeks. The title song reached the top spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart and was a national bestseller for more than 20 weeks.

The film spawned a 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II, with the original cast returning. In 2016, a third film, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, was released, featuring a new cast of characters. A fourth film, tentatively titled Ghostbusters 2020, is in the works. That film will be a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II and is directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman.

“Ghostbusters is a comedy legend and a movie legend, a movie whose immediate success has been followed by decades of fervent fan appreciation,” said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas. “There’s never been a comedy quite like it, and maybe never will be again, and Fathom Events is delighted to bring Ghostbusters back to the big screen for longtime fans to enjoy again and new audiences to discover for the first time.”

Ghostbusters returns to theaters for two nights only on Sunday, October 6th and Thursday, October 10th.