Ghostbusters: Afterlife Gets Home Video Release Date

After being delayed by more than a year, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally landed in theaters last month, with studio Sony Pictures Entertainment opting to make the experience exclusive to theaters as opposed to also offering it on Premium VOD like other films, but if you missed that opportunity to see the film in theaters, the movie lands on home video in February. Full details regarding the film’s home video release have yet to be unveiled, leaving us to wonder what sort of special features will be available, though Amazon’s listing for the sequel also confirms Afterlife will be available in a gift set with the first two Ghostbusters movies. Both Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Ghostbusters gift set will hit shelves on February 1, 2022, with a Digital HD release date likely falling in mid-January.

What could confuse and disappoint Ghostbusters fans is the fact that the upcoming gift set doesn’t include the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters, as there is currently no information about a home-video release that will include all four films in the franchise. However, with that film serving as a reboot of the core concept that wasn’t connected to other corners of the franchise, it would seem as those this new gift set serves as a way to bring together the trilogy of films that all unfold in the same universe.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

One reason that fans are likely to be looking forward to the upcoming release is it will allow them the opportunity to investigate every detail about the experience, as they’ll be able to spot every reference and Easter egg that serves as a tribute to the entire franchise. Additionally, we can likely expect at least some sort of behind-the-scenes featurette that might shed a light on those references we’ve missed, offering fans a new appreciation of the adventure.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife lands on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 1, 2022.

