Ghostbusters: Afterlife Effects Artist Confirms Olivia Wilde’s Surprising Cameo as Iconic Villain

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hit theaters last month, and featured many surprising cameos. Not only did the original Ghostbusters return for the new movie, but there were also some unexpected stars in the mix. Back in 2019, a teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife hinted at ties to Gozer, the villain of the 1984 original movie. The character was originally played by Slavitza Jovan and the legacy has now been continued by Olivia Wilde, who was uncredited in the role. Recently, effects and make-up artist Arjen Tuiten took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Wilde.

“‘Sumarian.. not Babylonian.. big difference’. Gozer make-up. What an honor it was with @oliviawilde being an absolute badass in 5.5 hrs of makeup. Thank you for your patience and amazing performance.. 🙏🏻 And thank you @pamelagoldammer @geoffredknap @mikemakesmonsters @patricksortreats @louelsey @beth_amber_hathaway @staararts for your great work and help in creating the 2nd coming of Gozer,” Tuiten wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Speaking of iconic Ghostbusters villains, It’s clear Jason Reitman is hoping to make more Ghostbusters movies in the future. In fact, he recently teased that a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife could feature an appearance from Ghostbusters II‘s Vigo The Carpathian, who was played by the late Wilhelm von Homburg back in 1989. In another recent interview with Uproxx, Reitman was asked about the Ghostbusters logo in Afterlife, and the choice to revert it to the original instead of keeping the updated version from Ghostbusters II. This led to more teases about a follow-up…

“I wish I could talk to you about that,” Reitman replied when asked if Egon changed the logo of the ghost holding up a “two” back to the original at some point. “I’m just saying that’s a plot that is not in this film and we have ideas moving forward.” He added, “Ghostbusters II, definitely canon. There are references to Ghostbusters II in Afterlife. We meet Ray working at Ray’s Occult. The toaster from Ghostbusters II is in the kitchen in the farmhouse. There’s actually lots of lost of Ghostbusters II details but nobody knows Ghostbusters II outside of Vigo the Carpathian and the Ghostbusters II logo. So there’s this assumption that it is not canon but it is definitely canon.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now playing in theaters.