Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the sequel to the 2021 Ghostbusters sequel/reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife. That film picked up the current trend of major franchise films doing post-credits scenes by including two fun reveals for fans – including the restored status quo of the new Ghostbusters operating out of the team's classic NYC headquarters.

So, does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire pick up the baton and deliver another post-credits scene surprise? And if so, what kind?

Does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Short answer: yes, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has a post-credits scene.

It's a mid-credits scene (to be specific), and it's no spoiler to tell you that it's more of a comedic aside rather than a "button scene" meant to set up the next Ghostbusters movie.

If you want to know the details, continue reading below!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Post-Credits Scene Explained

One of the (many) subplots of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire sees the ice demon Garraka communicating with ghosts in the vicinity of his prison, causing an uptick in supernatural activity across NYC. One ghost (or ghosts) that come crawling out of the woodwork are the miniature versions of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Mini-Pufts) who became Gozer's minions in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Like in the previous film, the Mini-Pufts are more adorable than dangerous individually – but as a gang, they prove to be formidable.

After the threat of Garraka is ended, the mid-credits scene of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire takes us to a truck stop, where a trucker leaves his rig parked at a gas pump to take a break. The truck starts to pull away on its own (with the trucker giving a mad dash to catch it) and it's revealed that Mini-Pufts have graduated to grand theft auto. As the group of demonic snack treats works together to wildly drive away in the eighteen-wheeler, one of them pops the cigarette lighter and uses it to burn his own face off, with glee.

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is a signature icon of Ghostbusters, right up there with the ghost on the team's insignia or Slimer. This latest era of Ghostbusters sequel films is certainly making the Mini-Pufts a running gag of the series, so who knows where they could pop up next...

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now in theaters.