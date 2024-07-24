Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Hits Netflix and Immediately Leads Movie Charts

Sony has had an ongoing deal with Netflix that sees its biggest theatrical films sent to the service for their streaming debut, a trend that continued this week with the arrival of the newest Ghostbusters movie. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which sees most of the original cast finally mixing it up with the new generation, debuted to mixed reviews earlier this year and earned more than $200 million at the box office. It’s now streaming on Netflix and, unsurprisingly, as been an instant hit online.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hit Netflix on Monday morning. Just one day later, the film soared to the top of Netflix’s daily movie charts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire as the number one movie on the service in the United States, passing other recent releases like Trolls Band Together and Find Me Falling.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

“When an ancient artifact awakens a fearsome spirit, the Ghostbusters must unite to save the world from an ice age and an army of the undead.”

2. Land of Bad

“A drone operator fights for survival after a military operation goes wrong in this thriller starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe and Milo Ventimiglia.”

3. Trolls Band Together

“Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the ‘funny and clever’ third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times).”

4. Find Me Falling

“In this heartfelt romantic comedy, a rock star moves to an isolated cliffside home on a Mediterranean island after a career setback.”

5. Hillbilly Elegy

“Based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir of his Appalachian roots, this Ron Howard film stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, and Haley Bennett.”

6. Minions

“Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervllain Scarlet Overkill.”

7. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

8. The Long Game

“Rejected by a Texas country club for his Mexican heritage, a veteran forms a team of underdog golfers to compete in the sport that excluded them.”

9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.”

10. Fifty Shades Freed

“Newlyweds Anastasia and Christian barely begin to settle into postnuptial bliss when a shadowy figure from the past threatens their happily-ever-after.”