Ghosts Star Rose McIver Is Hopeful for A Christmas Prince 4 With Netflix

With Ghosts now a huge hit on CBS, it seems like a no-brainer that Netflix would want to do another A Christmas Prince movie with Rose McIver. The actor, who previously starred in Power Rangers RPM and iZombie, says if they want another round, she's ready to pack up and head to Romania to shoot it. Praising the franchise, cast, and crew, McIver told Variety that she would love to do a fourth movie, if everything could come together to make it happen.

Of course, at this point it's a long wait between sequels...at least relative to what the series had before. A Christmas Prince, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby came out once per year between 2017 and 2019.

"I'm still knocking on their door," McIver told Variety. "I'm like, 'Guys, I'm ready. I want to go back.' I love that group of people. When I worked with them, we had really special times together. I loved Romania, where we filmed. I'm always down to keep that story going. I think it's one of the funniest franchises I could ever be part of, and I had such a good time making it. So maybe down the line. From your lips to God's ears."

If another movie were to come out in 2023 or later, it would mark one of the longest-running roles of McIver's career. She played Dr. Olivia "Liv" Moore on iZombie from 2015 until 2019. Obviously, TV schedules and films aren't quite the same. Besides Liv, McIver has already had more screen time as Samantha Arondeka on Ghosts than she has in the Christmas Prince movies.

In Ghosts, McIver plays a young writer who, after moving into a manor house she inherited from a relative, finds herself able to see and communicate with the ghosts of people who have died on the property over the centuries. As the only living person able to do so, she not only befriends them, but has set about righting some of the wrongs of their lives, helping to give them a happier ending and, possibly, the peace they lacked when they became ghosts in the first place.

The first three A Christmas Prince movies are available to stream now on Netflix.