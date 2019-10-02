Haruka Abe Cast in G.I. Joe Spinoff Snake Eyes

Paramount is set to bring audiences a whole new take on the G.I. Joe franchise with an upcoming Snake Eyes spinoff film, and now we know the latest actress to join the project. According to a new report from The Wrap, Haruka Abe has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action film. Details surrounding the actress’s role are currently being kept under wraps. Abe is known for her roles in She’s Just a Shadow, Netflix’s Kiss Me First, 47 Ronin, and Emerald City. Since 2018, she has also served as the speaking voice for Noodle in the beloved band Gorillaz.

Robert Schwentke, director of the final two Divergent movies, is set to helm Snake Eyes, with a script from Beauty and the Beast writer Evan Spiliotopoulos. Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor‘s Henry Golding will be portraying the titular character, and the cast is expected to also include Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Ursula Corbero as Baroness. The film is expected to follow Snake Eyes’ origins, as he sets out to become part of the Arashikage Clan, a group of ninjas who double as skilled assassins.

“We are going to the origin story,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said in 2018. “As you know in the comic book, you saw his face. And it is, I’ll say, the formation of a hero. So you’ve got to see somebody and it can’t be Ray’s age, unfortunately.”

While there’s no telling exactly what the long-term plan is for this new Snake Eyes movie, some have hoped that the spinoff film could culminate in a full G.I. Joe reboot — and possibly a crossover with one of Paramount’s other franchises, the Transformers.

“I might have been the one that started that fire,” Bumblebee star John Cena said in a previous interview. “Don’t look into that any more than a fan would be enjoying (it). I just think you have these two storied franchises that, especially because of the way this one was written, damn near rub up against each other. And I think it would be a really cool, in the days of big franchise universes, to see these things collide and coexist on the same screen.”

Snake Eyes will arrive in theaters on October 16, 2020.