Here’s What Henry Golding Could Look Like as Snake Eyes in GI Joe

The G.I. Joe franchise is close to finding its next leading man, with Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas star Henry Golding in negotiations to star in a Snake Eyes solo film. While this doesn’t mean that Golding will definitely play the character, the news has already spawned some pretty awesome fanart. BossLogic recently shared a new piece, which imagines what Golding could look like suited up as Snake Eyes.

Heard @henrygolding in the final negotiations to play #SnakeEyes they really didn’t do him justice in the previous movies, hope this reboot is good. also glad it’s a spinoff about him 😁 pic.twitter.com/FevdSpNnoz — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 14, 2019

The character first appeared in the 1980s as a part of the relaunch of G.I. Joe from Hasbro and Marvel Comics, titled G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Snake Eyes appeared in both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra in 2009, and G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2013, each time played by Ray Park. This new film is set to be an origin story of the iconic character, and go far beyond his mask.

“We are going to the origin story,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said in 2018. “As you know in the comic book, you saw his face. And it is, I’ll say, the formation of a hero. So you’ve got to see somebody and it can’t be Ray’s age, unfortunately.”

“I’m in a different state in my life now then I was before.” Park previously said about him potentially returning. “I’m a lot fitter, I’m older, I’m wiser I think, and I’d like to bring that to Snake Eyes…I was signed on for three movies, and I would like to do the third one. I’d like to finish it. I’ve been hearing these rumors about [G.I. Joe vs] Transformers, so I emailed Lorenzo and said hey, I’d love to be Snake Eyes again; just let me jump in and audition!”

Robert Schwentke, director of the final two Divergent movies, is set to helm Snake Eyes, with a script from Beauty and the Beast writer Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters in 2020.

