Giancarlo Esposito Teases His MCU Debut in Captain America: Brave New World

Giancarlo Esposito, who has been typecast as one of Hollywood's best villains since appearing as Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, is excited for fans to meet his "badass" new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without giving away any significant details, Esposito teased a Marvel character who represents a physical threat as well as a mental one during a conversation at the premiere for Maxxxine. Speaking with Deadline, Esposito seemed excited by the idea of being a physical threat.

There are a number of theories going around, with one prominent one being that Esposito might play Doctor Doom. If he does, it would be interesting to see how they incorporate the Fantastic Four -- Doom's traditional enemies, but also the heroes of a movie that appears to be set in the past.

"In my other life, I'm a real badass, and you've seen me play a little bit of that intellectually as Gus Fring, but when you see me in the MCU, you're going to see a badass, and I'm excited for that," Esposito told Deadline. "Acting is using every part of your body, your emotions, your senses, your feelings, to portray something. But you haven't seen me use my body in a way that I'll be using it. The MCU's exciting; I can't tell you who I'm playing, but you're going to be excited when you see."

Esposito's MCU role will make its debut with Captain America: Brave New World, due in theaters on Valentine's Day. The star is not expected to have a huge role in the movie, since his part was announced relatively late in production, but ever since rumors started to swirl that Esposito was joining the MCU, fans have been eager to find out who he's playing and what it means for the future.

The movie, which stars Anthony Mackie in the title role as Captain America, will bring back Avengers: Age of Ultron antagonist Thunderbolt Ross -- now played by Harrison Ford, since William Hurt has passed away. Little is known about the film, but it will bring back characters from the Captain America and Incredible Hulk franchises, with it being all-but-guaranteed that Ford's Ross will become the Red Hulk at some point in the movie. Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) will direct the film.