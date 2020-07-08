A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night Star Fantasizes About Making a Sequel Happen

(Photo: SpectreVision)

The horror film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2014 and quickly put filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour and star Sheila Vand on the map, with Vand recently confirming that she still fantasizes about having the opportunity to revisit the character for a live-action continuation of the narrative. While the narrative did get a graphic novel adaptation, its ambitious narrative and cinematography earned it rave reviews, as it currently sits at 96% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Vand can currently be seen in TNT's Snowpiercer and also in the upcoming horror film The Rental, which hits VOD on July 24th.

"It's something that I have always fantasized about and [the film] feels like it wants it," Vand revealed to ComicBook.com. "It was such a phenomenon, the reception of that film. You would never think when you're making a black-and-white vampire Western, all in Farsi, that it's going to catch on the way that it did, and that was such a beautiful thing. And so I feel like it calls for it. And Ana Lily even has written out an outline of what comes before the film. I don't know how much she's written things that happened after the film, but certainly in us creating the backstory for the Girl, there was tons of material in what comes before it."

Given her busy schedule, Vand knows that her own interest in such a project only goes so far in manifesting it, but hopes that fans can make their voices heard and motivate such a project to happen sooner rather than later.

"I think it's great stuff, but I can only push so much as an actor. If a filmmaker wants to be doing their own thing for whatever reason, I'm not going to twist their arm," the actress admitted. "But, I brought it up, if your followers and listeners want to fight for it ... but I'm kind of like, 'We got to make this decision soon because I ain't getting any younger and vampires don't age.'"

In The Rental, two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, and Jeremy Allen White join Vand in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller.

The Rental lands in select drive-ins, theaters, and on VOD on July 24th. Stay tuned for details on a possible A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night sequel.

