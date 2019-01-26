‘Glass’ to Win Second Weekend at the Box Office

Glass is set to remain at the top of the box office for the second weekend in a row.

The film earned $4.9 million on Friday. It’s headed towards $16-17 million during this slow box office weekend.

Glass is the sequel to Shyamalan’s Unbreakable and Split. The film sees Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their roles from Unbreakable with James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy returning to their roles from Split. The film has taken a beating from critics, but it seems the allure of Shyamalan’s mysterious and low-key superhero universe is enough to draw in fans for the trilogy’s conclusion.

Joe Cornish’s The Kid Who Would Be King is opening in third place. The kid-oriented take on Arthurian legend earned $1.8 million on Friday and is headed towards a weekend opening in the $7-9 million range.

Aquaman drops into fourth place, earning another $7 million and bringing its domestic box office total to $316 million. Aquaman has already made more than $1 billion worldwide.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the half-human prince of Atlantis he first played in Justice League (after a silent cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). Aquaman must return to Atlantis to stop his half-brother from leading the underwater kingdoms into open warfare against the surface.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse takes fifth place this weekend with $5.5 million. The film’s total will stand at about $168 million.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the first Spider-Man movie to focus on Miles Morales. Miles learns that there is an entire multiverse of spider-themed heroes like himself, including the Peter Parker of another timeline.

1. Glass

Week Two

Friday: $4.9 million

Weekend: $16.6 million

Total: $71.1 million

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Glass is written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard return in their roles from Unbreakable. James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise their roles from Split. The film also stars Sarah Paulson, Adam David Thompson, and Luke Kirby.

2. The Upside

Week Three

Friday: $3.1 million

Weekend: $11.1 million

Total: $62 million

Phillip is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell, a struggling parolee who’s trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as Dell and Phillip rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest.

The Upside is directed by Neil Burger and written by Jon Hartmere. The film is an American remake of the 2011 French film The Intouchables, which was inspired by the life of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. The film stars Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, and Aja Naomi King.

3. The Kid Who Would Be King

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $7.15 million

Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon unites his friends and enemies, and they become knights who join forces with the legendary wizard Merlin. Together, they must save mankind from the wicked enchantress Morgana and her army of supernatural warriors.

The Kid Who Would Be King is written and directed by Joe Cornish and stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Tom Taylor, Rebecca Ferguson, and Patrick Stewart.

4. Aquaman

Week Six

Friday: $1.67 million

Weekend: $7.06 million

Total: $316.4 million

Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people — and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm’s half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan, from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, based on a story by Geoff Johns, Wan and Beall. The film stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Week Seven

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $5.5 million

Total: $168.3 million

Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman. The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, with Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

6. Green Book

Week 11

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $5.2 million

Total: $48.6 million

Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who’s about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. In need of a driver and protection, Shirley recruits Tony Lip, a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx. Despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

Green Book is directed by Peter Farrelly from a script by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, and Farrelly, and stars Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.

7. A Dog’s Way Home

Week Three

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $4.6 million

Total: $30.2 million

As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. Along the way, the lost but spirited dog touches the lives of an orphaned mountain lion, a down-on-his-luck veteran and some friendly strangers who happen to cross her path.

A Dog’s Way Home is directed by Charles Martin Smith and written W. Bruce Cameron and Cathryn Michon, based Cameron’s book. The film stars Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos, Alexandra Shipp, Wes Studi, Chris Bauer, Barry Watson, Jonah Hauer-King, and the voice of Bryce Dallas Howard.

8. Serenity

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.5 million

Total: $4.2 million

Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain who leads tours off of the tranquil enclave of Plymouth Island. His peaceful life is soon shattered when his ex-wife Karen tracks him down. Desperate for help, Karen begs Baker to save her — and their young son — from her abusive husband. She wants him to take the brute out for a fishing excursion — then throw him overboard to the sharks. Thrust back into a life that he wanted to forget, Baker now finds himself struggling to choose between right and wrong.

Serenity is written, produced, and directed by Steven Knight. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, and Jeremy Strong.

9. Escape Room

Week Four

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.6 million

Total: $47.2 million

Six adventurous strangers travel to a mysterious building to experience the escape room — a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles to win $1 million. What starts out as seemingly innocent fun soon turns into a living nightmare as the four men and two women discover each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death.

Escape Room is directed by Adam Robitel and written by Bragi F. Schut and Maria Melnik, and stars Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, and Nik Dodani,

10. Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Week Two

Friday: $817,000

Weekend: $3.4 million

Total: $28.6 million

A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is directed by Tatsuya Nagamine and written by Akira Toriyama.