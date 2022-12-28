Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Costume Designer Reveals Hidden Details

Glass Onion's costume designer revealed some cool details hidden in the film. The Knives Out sequel is packed with personality at every turn. Jenny Eagan handles the amazing threads and she talked to Men's Health about what goes into specific costumes. When asked about hiding the identity of the killer in these movies, the designer was very adamant that it would be too difficult to do with so many amateur sleuths rolling around. Eagan explained, "I've tried that before and people are too smart! I'm worried that I'm going to give it away and I don't want to be that person." While you'll have to deduce what's going on for yourself, there's nothing like the weeks after a movie when people unpack their favorite bits online. This time around, the Knives Out characters truly stand out in the way that they dress in the strange environment they find themselves in. However, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae's costumes are a source of pride for the designer.

"My two favorites are probably Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) and Andi (Janelle Monae)," she admits. "Daniel's always open to making costumes because they can be something all of their own. You can tweak every little thing: a button, a pocket, any detail. The actors get involved and it's fun for them, too."

"Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr.) embodies such kindness and love. He will try on things forever to find what works for him and for the character. We made that green suit for him, and the shirt and jacket in the opening. I just don't think that we have to define the scientist as the white lab coat tie, you know, nerdy guy. They have style, too! They're artists in their own right," Eagan adds. "We wanted to create this magic for him where there's other things going on in his life other than this. We used a lot of natural fabrics with him as well, kind of getting away from what Miles was doing that he was so against. Those little thought processes go into it. But I really loved his green suit and he wore it so well."

Can I Watch Glass Onion At Home?

The movie is available at home now. Some people might have wanted the big screen experience, but that was a limited time thing. "First I'll tell you: we're in the business of entertaining our members, with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that's where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends." Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said.

"I'd love it to be [in theaters] longer; I'd love it to be in more theaters," Rian Johnson explained to The Atlantic. "But also, I appreciate that Netflix has done this, because this was a huge effort on their part, and the theater chains, to reach across the aisle and make this happen. I'm hoping it does really well so we can demonstrate that they can complement each other."

Who was your favorite character in the movie? Let us know in the comments down below!