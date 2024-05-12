Paul Walter Hauser, Walton Goggins Cast in Game Show Drama Press Your Luck

Paul Walter Hauser is having a great year. The actor recently won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Black Bird, and it was announced this week that he was joining Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four. Hauser has some other projects in the works, including a Chris Farley biopic and a role in The Naked Gun reboot. This week, it was announced that the actor has joined yet another project, Press Your Luck. The game show drama will also star another thriving actor, Walton Goggins, the Emmy-nominated star known for Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, and Fallout who will soon be seen in the third season of The White Lotus.

According to Deadline, Press Your Luck is based on the true story of an unemployed ice cream truck driver who won big on a game show in the 1980s. You can read a description of the show here: "Set in 1984, the film follows Ohio resident Michael Larson, who steps on to the set of game show 'Press Your Luck' harboring a secret: the key to endless amounts of money. But his winning streak gets threatened when the executives in the control room start to uncover his real motivations." A first image from the film has already been released:

(Photo: Protagonist Pictures)

In addition to Hauser and Goggins, the film also stars David Strathairn (Nomadland, Good Night and Good Luck), Maisie Williams (The New Look, Game of Thrones), Haley Bennett (Swallow, The Magnificent Seven), Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4, Invasion), David Rysdahl (Fargo, Oppenheimer), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass, Dukes of Hazzard), Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker, Chicago P.D.), Patti Harrison (Theater Camp, Together Together), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Indiana Jones, Black Panther), Lilli Kay (Your Honor, Yellowstone), James Wolk (Mad Men, Watchmen), Damian Young (Ozark) and Ricky Russert (I, Tonya).

Who Is Paul Walter Hauser Playing in The Fantastic Four?

Currently, it is unclear who Hauser is playing in the Marvel film, but there is a lot of speculation ranging from Mole Man to H.E.R.B.I.E.

The Fantastic Four is set to star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The movie will also feature Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich in unknown roles.

Matt Shakman is directing Fantastic Four, which is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.