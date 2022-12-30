Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Full Screenplay Released Online

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrived on Netflix late last week, taking its audiences on a wild, mystery-filled ride. The film, which was directed and co-written by Rian Johnson, has been celebrated in some very specific ways thus far, with the intricacies of its saga being analyzed. Deadline's Read the Screenplay initiative is providing a whole new way to appreciate Glass Onion, releasing the full screenplay for the sequel online. This is the latest film to have its script released as part of the program, including The Batman, The Northman, and Bones and All.

"I've tried hard to make them self-contained," Johnson said in a recent interview with The Atlantic. "Honestly, I'm pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. You know? I want it to just be called Glass Onion. I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time. But there's a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling."

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about?

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.