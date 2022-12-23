Knives Out Sequel Characters Revealed

The original Knives Out focused on one family and a supposed murder that brought them all together, with Empire Magazine revealing the first details on the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's characters and the connections between the impressive ensemble. Like the debut movie, this sequel enlisted a number of talented performers to bring the story to life, but the new setting and premise means people's lives have been brought together in entirely unexpected ways, with Daniel Craig being the only returning cast member, reprising his role of Benoit Blanc. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be debuting on Netflix on December 23rd.

The outlet revealed that Leslie Odom Jr. plays scientist Lionel Toussaint, Kathryn Hahn will be the Connecticut governor Claire Debella who is running for senate, and Kate Hudson plays fashionista Birdie Jay. Odom hinted at the trio having a history together, explaining, "I imagine that as complicated as these relationships are, these people have history, so what keeps them coming back together? I thought a lot about the original spark of what brought them together when they were younger. There must be something in it that is joyful. As fraught as we arrive on that island in Greece at the start of this film, that's now where we began. Love is complicated, friendships can be complicated."

Toussaint works for the "tech disruptor" Miles Baron, played by Edward Norton, while Dave Bautista plays YouTube star Duke Cody, who is dating his channel assistant Whiskey, played by Madelyn Cline. Of Norton's character, writer/director Rian Johnson confessed, "The species that [Miles] is derived from will be instantly recognizable to a lot of people in our era of tech billionaires."

Jessica Henwick stars as Birdie's assistant Peg, and Janelle Monáe plays the tech entrepreneur Cassandra "Andi" Brand.

Based on the descriptions of all of these characters, the sequel sets itself up as an exploration of the haves and the have-nots, with Johnson teasing that this is surely an element of the story, yet the narrative isn't entirely focused on that divide.

"The movie itself is not entirely about the income divide, but that definitely has a huge place in it," Johnson shared of the experience. "We're in a moment in history where the divide feels increasingly obscene. Like a circus that we can't keep our eyes off even as the negative effects of it become more and more real in all our lives."

