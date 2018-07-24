‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Has a Different International Title

Warner Bros’ upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters delivered a jaw-dropping first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, but international fans will be getting a film title with a slight tweak.

As with many movies, titles and certain scenes get tweaks in different regions of the world. In Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ case, that means a new addition to the title, but WB hasn’t explained why they made the chance. The international title will now be Godzilla II King of the Monsters, adding a Roman Numeral to the title.

one of the most unnecessary UK/international title changes. like, why? pic.twitter.com/Ji4CRDPOmp — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 23, 2018

As for why the change, it is likely either to avoid any confusion with another previous title or it is simply there to make sure mainstream audiences know that it is, in fact, a sequel to the 2014 Godzilla film and not something else entirely.

2014’s Godzilla set the stage for WB’s Monsterverse, which also added Kong: Skull Island to the mix. Monarch has grown quite a bit since the discovery of Kong’s home and will play a big part in attempting to defend humanity from the new monsters that aim to take the land back for themselves. This film will also form the leadup to Godzilla vs. Kong, which is set to debut in 2020.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will grow the Monsterverse roster quite a bit, adding icons like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah to the mix, creatures that have long been a part of the Godzilla legacy. Now we get to see a throw down of epic proportions, and you can find the film’s official synopsis below.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019.