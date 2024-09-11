Goldie Hawn to Receive the George Eastman Award

The George Eastman Museum, who recently hosted a series of screenings of underrated comic book movies, will present Academy Award- and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Goldie Hawn with the George Eastman Award for her distinguished contribution to the art of cinema. The award will be presented to Hawn, an actor, producer, director, author, and children's advocate, at a ceremony in the Dryden Theatre (onsite at the museum) on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hawn became an almost instant household name in 1968, when she first appeared on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, a groundbreaking and popular sketch comedy and variety show. She quickly pivoted to film, and earned an Oscar for her supporting performance in Cactus Flower (1969). She went on to work with some of the biggest stars and directors of the time over the course of a decades-long film career, including her husband, Kurt Russell, with whom she collaborated on the 1987 comedy Overboard.

Over the next decade, she appeared alongside some of the most notable leading men of the time, including Peter Sellers in There's A Girl in My Soup (1970); Warren Beatty in Shampoo (1975); and Chevy Chase in Foul Play (1978) and Seems Like Old Times (1980). She took on leading roles in movies like Butterflies Are Free (1972) and The Sugarland Express (1974), the latter of which was the first theatrical film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Hawn started serving as a producer and with Private Benjamin (1980), for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Over the following two decades, she played lead roles in numerous films, including Swing Shift (1984), Overboard (1987), Housesitter (1992), Death Becomes Her (1992), Everyone Says I Love You (1996), and The First Wives Club (1996), which featured Hawn as a producer.

Hawn is the founder of The Goldie Hawn Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission "to transform children's lives by providing vital social and emotional learning programs to reduce stress and aggressive behavior, improve focus and academic performance, and increase resiliency for success in school and in life," according to the Eastman Museum.

In receiving the George Eastman Award, Hawn joins an elite group of film artists, including Lauren Bacall, Louise Brooks, Charlie Chaplin, Gary Cooper, Cecil B. DeMille, Michael Douglas, Greta Garbo, Lillian Gish, Audrey Hepburn, Michael Keaton, Gregory Peck, Mary Pickford, Julia Roberts, Martin Scorsese, James Stewart, Meryl Streep, Gloria Swanson, and, most recently, Jodie Foster.

Tickets to Dawn's award ceremony go for $400 (or $250 for "supporter" tickets and $150 for "friend" tickets, which are determined based on your seating position and membership to the museum itself. Tickets include reserved seating for the award ceremony, admittance to the gala that follows, and valet parking.