Kerry Washington & Rashida Jones Team Up For ‘Goldie Vance’ Movie

The list of comic book adaptations seems to be growing by the day, and it looks like Goldie Vance is the latest among them.

20th Century Fox is reportedly adapting BOOM! Studios’ graphic novel series into a family film franchise, according to Deadline. The project will be helmed by Rashida Jones, who is also set to write the film’s script.

The comic follows Marigold “Goldie” Vance, a mixed race, precocious and highly detail-oriented teenager with ambitions of becoming the in-house detective of the hotel she lives at; but getting embroiled in uncovering an international crime ring will challenge her in ways she never imagined. Goldie Vance was created by Hope Larson (Batgirl, A Wrinkle In Time) and Brittney Williams (Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat!), and currently has twelve issues under its belt.

In addition to 20th Century Fox and BOOM! Studios, the project will reportedly be co-produced by by Simpson Street, a production company co-run by Scandal favorite Kerry Washington.

Jones is best known for her roles on Parks and Recreation and Angie Tribeca, but has jumped behind the camera in recent years. Most recently, she has penned the “Nosedive” episode of Black Mirror, and overseen the documentary series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On. Jones recently made headlines for her work on Toy Story 4, confirming that she did not leave the project due to inappropriate behavior from Pixar’s John Lasseter.

There is no word when Goldie Vance is set to hit the big screen. ComicBook.com will provide you with any updates as they are announced.