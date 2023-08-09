Good Boy Trailer, About a Man Who Acts Like a Dog, Is Probably the Most Twisted Thing You'll Watch Today

'Good Boy,' originally called 'You, Me & Frank,' is a Norwegian thriller about a woman whose new boyfriend turns out to have an adult man in a dog suit living with him at his house in the country. In a shocking turn of events, things don't get less weird from there.

Saban Films have released a trailer for Good Boy, a trailer for their upcoming thriller from filmmaker Viljar Bøe, which centers on a man who lives alone in a big house in the country...well, alone with is dog. Well...alone with a guy in a dog suit, who insists on being called and treated like a dog. But when Christian (Gard Løkke) is telling potential new girlfriends he lives "with a dog" and that's it? Well, there's something going on somewhere that isn't quite kosher. The point-of-view character in the movie is Sigrid (Katrine Lovise Øpstad Fredriksen), who opens the trailer by telling a friend (Amalie Willoch Njaastad) about her potential new boyfriend and closes it fighting for her life in a face-off with Frank the Dog.

The foreign-language element adds to the surreality a bit, making the whole trailer feel like a pretty alien experience for English-speaking viewers. And the moment in the trailer when Frank's fursuit is off really makes you wonder what's happening within the created world of the movie to justify that...!

You can see the trailer below.

Originally called Me, You & Frank in Norway, Good Boy was crowdfunded, produced last year, and shopped around to studios for distribution. After a strong festival run, it landed at Saban for U.S. distribution in theaters and on Digital. The Norwegian filmmaker and cast are all seemingly new names even outside of the North American market, so this isn't a case where the movie and its creators were super mainstream at home before making the leap to international markets.

Here's how the movie's synopsis plays out, at least as far as IGN's YouTube channel is concerned:

"A bold and original thriller from up-and-coming director Viljar Bøe. Sigrid thinks she's met her perfect match with the charming and handsome Christian, but there is one catch- he lives with a man who acts like his pet dog. Trying to be open-minded, Sigrid continues the relationship but soon notices an insidious under-tone to Christian. Maybe 'puppy play' isn't as innocent as it seems. "