Good Burger 2 Reveals First Look Video From Set

Welcome back to Good Burger! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell welcomed Today's Al Roker to the set of Good Burger 2 for a quick look behind the scenes of the long-awaited sequel to the 1997 film, which brought to life characters from the beloved Nickelodeon sketch show All That. Details about the movie were sparse, with at least one actor's face seemingly blurred out by the Today team, but they did reveal that Roker himself will have a cameo in the movie, which is set for release later this year on Paramount+.

Thompson has spent much of the time since the duo's sitcom Kenan & Kel ended in 2000 as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Not only has he distinguished himself as the longest-tenured comedian on the show, but he has the odd distinction of being the first series regular to have been born after the show premiered.

"Ed owns the place now -- Good Burger -- Dex comes back around, they haven't seen each other in a few years, so there's some things that unfold with that," Mitchell explained to Roker.

The original Good Burger was a modest success at the box office, grossing around $24 million against a budget of just over $8 million -- but it had success on the home video market, and has since become a cult classic. A generation of fans who grew up watching All That have lobbied for a follow-up to Good Burger for years now, and now that it seems to be a reality, it will be interesting to see how much the characters have matured, and how much its target audience wanted them to.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is the closest corrollary. The dim-witted protagonists had been on ice -- except for comic books -- since Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey in 1991, so when they came back, there was a feeling that they couldn't have spent almost 30 years stagnating, or Face the Music would be unintentionally depressing. That philosophy became the guiding principle of the movie, leading to an emotionally satisfying wrap-up that wouldn't have been as possible if the movie had been made two or even five years after the first two films were.

Actors returning to reprise their roles from Good Burger includes Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoonand, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

New cast members announced for Good Burger 2 includes Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Vacation Friends) as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp; Jillian Bell (Bill and Ted Face the Music, Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp; Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster, Holly Hobbie) as Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can; Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight, The Chi) as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger's newest trainee; Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason, Mr. Iglesias) as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line; Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Tiny Beautiful Things) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Boy Erased), as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant; and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy, The Mothership) as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

Good Burger 2 is keeping additional celebrity cameos a secret for now, as well as the movie's release date.