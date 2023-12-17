Gran Turismo Movie Speeds Through Netflix Top 10 Charts After Streaming Debut
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story just arrived on Netflix this weekend.
Sony's streaming partnership with Netflix has seemed to be a fruitful one this year. Netflix gets the first streaming run of new Sony theatrical releases, and many that have been released in 2023 have found major success on the streamer. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Pope's Exorcist, and No Hard Feelings have all been popular after their Netflix streaming debuts, and it looks as though Gran Turismo is following suit.
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story was released in theaters earlier this year, earning decent reviews on its way to $121 million at the box office. On Friday, the racing film made its way to Netflix and has been rising up the streamer's movie charts.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Gran Turismo in the third overall spot, trailing the new Sam Esmail thriller Leave the World Behind and the second-biggest box office hit of the year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
