Green Arrow Fan Art Imagines Kyle Gallner as the DCU’s Emerald Archer

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work developing their DC Universe film slate, and surprisingly, there has been little to no word on one character: Green Arrow. Previously, Kyle Gallner (Smallville, Scream 5) expressed interest in the role, and that got some people thinking. One artist thinks the actor would be a great choice and even created a new design showing how he could look as the character. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new design that shows how Gallner could look as the Emerald Archer. In the fan art, Gallner gets a hood and domino mask similar to the one Stephen Amell wore in Arrow but tweaked for the cinematic stakes. While we don't even know if we will see Green Arrow during the first chapter of the DCU, this fan art should hold us over until we hear some news.

You can check out the fan art below.

Stephen Amell Recently Expressed Interest in Green Arrow DCU Return

"I don't think so," Amell told TV Line when asked if he feels like he's suited up as Green Arrow for the final time. He went on to explain that while he wouldn't want to do a 22-episode season of television as the character again, something limited would be of interest.

"We had a good run on The CW in the Arrowverse, but the idea of 22 or 23 episodes a year… That's a very specific way to make television, with act breaks and all of those things," he said. "I had had my fill of playing Arrow in that particular medium. But the idea of going back and doing something on a limited basis or doing a movie [is of interest]."

James Gunn and Peter Safran Became DC Studios Bosses Last Year

Gunn and Safran recently began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

