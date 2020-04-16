Green Hornet And Kato Movie In Development At Universal Pictures

Earlier this year it was announced that Amasia Entertainment, a production house started by former Marvel Studios president Michael Helfant, had acquired the feature film rights to the classic pulp character The Green Hornet with the intention of rebooting him for the big screen. Amasia has now found a studio partner as the new version of the character has landed at Universal Pictures, according to Variety. No filmmaker, writer, or star are attached to the project just yet but development continues on the movie, which Universal is hoping to turn into a blockbuster that appeals to audiences around the world.

“The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and beloved superhero tales ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in every form of storytelling,” president of Universal Pictures Peter Cramer said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Bradley, and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new cinematic world for Britt Reid, Kato, and the Black Beauty, and we can’t wait to share it with global audiences soon.”

“Universal will be a great home for our new Green Hornet and Kato,” Helfant added. “The team at Universal share our passion & enthusiasm for the property and will devote the resources to launch a truly global franchise. And, it’s very cool that Universal was the original distributor of the 1940’s movie serials. Our goal is to make a film that existing fans will love, and new fans will love to discover. With Universal, it feels like we are merging the past and the future, creating a contemporary version of the franchise that is fresh and exciting while respecting its long legacy and history. I can’t wait!”

First making his debut on the radio in 1936, The Green Hornet follows newspaper publisher Britt Reid by day who suits up as the masked hero by night, painting his hero alter-ego as a wanted criminal, building on the myth of character with the public and the criminal underworld. He’s joined by his sidekick/driver Kato in the streets along with their own super car The Black Beauty.

The character has previously become a staple in countless forms of media starting with the radio and moving to film serials, the pages of comics, and on television where the 1960s starred Van Williams as the titular hero and legendary martial artist Bruce Lee as Kato. Film remains a slightly elusive form for the character though as the previous attempt to bring him to the big screen failed to light the box office on fire. That reboot starred and was co-written by Seth Rogen and was produced by Columbia Pictures, bringing in $98 million in the US on a $120 million budget.

Since that film was released other studios have attempted to follow suit with Paramount announcing in 2016 that they were developing a gritty take on the material with The Accountant filmmaker Gavin O’Connor lined up to direct. The rights to the property lapsed before that version could make it in front of cameras, with this marking the latest attempt to revive The Green Hornet.

